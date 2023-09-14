Previous
Through the clematis by boxplayer
Through the clematis

Our clematis which we still haven't planted out has flowered nicely again.

Woke up feeling seriously anxious as if I'd woken from a horrible dream - which is possible. Yesterday I remembered the horrible dreams I'd had, involving being on a plane doing a loop the loop and running up endless storeys of a building trying to hide from an active shooter. You can tell a holiday is coming up soon.

Unearthed the various herbal and complementary meds I've got lying in drawers and dosed up trying to get calmer as I worked from home. Warm day and lovely sitting outside at lunchtime.

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
ooooh great pov and lighting for this
September 14th, 2023  
