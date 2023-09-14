Through the clematis

Our clematis which we still haven't planted out has flowered nicely again.



Woke up feeling seriously anxious as if I'd woken from a horrible dream - which is possible. Yesterday I remembered the horrible dreams I'd had, involving being on a plane doing a loop the loop and running up endless storeys of a building trying to hide from an active shooter. You can tell a holiday is coming up soon.



Unearthed the various herbal and complementary meds I've got lying in drawers and dosed up trying to get calmer as I worked from home. Warm day and lovely sitting outside at lunchtime.



14 September 2023

Walthamstow E17