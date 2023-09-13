In a brown study

A little alley just off Long Acre that I haven't come across before.
A long day of trotting around town in search of holiday bits and pieces. Picked up the things I needed in Boots no problem, and found a nice pair of walking trainers (maroon version of my black pair) in Ecco.
But struggled a bit after that. After light travel trousers, tops etc but the outdoor shops were pretty crap although I did unearth a hat in one.
Found some basic light trousers in M&S eventually and finally took the weight off my feet in their café with a cup of tea and a sandwich. Still a struggle to find good independent cafés in central London unless you want to eat in Costa, Starbucks et al.
Knees very sore now and time for my NHS weight management class on Teams.