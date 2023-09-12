Previous
Stand Tall for Crisis by boxplayer
255 / 365

Stand Tall for Crisis

There's a giraffe trail in Croydon at the moment in support of homelessness charity Crisis. One for you loopy-lou @bizziebeeme?

Red, Gold, Green by Zita Holbourne at Corinthian House and Hues of Surrey Street by Aaron Bevan just outside the back entrance of East Croydon station in Caithness Walk.

Though cooler thank goodness, still relatively steamy so was grateful for the fierce aircon in the room where we had an awayday sort of thing for our new leadership group.

Not completely mind numbingly dull and there was a free buffet with all my favourite things - sandwiches, crisps, Chinese rolls and dessert in the form of lemon tart and mini Victoria sponges. I stuffed my face obviously.

Trace https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2023-09-12

12 September 2023
Croydon, Surrey
12th September 2023 12th Sep 23

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
69% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Boxplayer ace
@bizziebeeme
September 13th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic😊
September 13th, 2023  
Dave ace
They remind me of the buffalo found all over Buffalo, NY
September 13th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
These are fun and brighten up any high street especially when in such a good cause.
September 13th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise