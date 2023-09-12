Stand Tall for Crisis

There's a giraffe trail in Croydon at the moment in support of homelessness charity Crisis. One for you loopy-lou @bizziebeeme?
Red, Gold, Green by Zita Holbourne at Corinthian House and Hues of Surrey Street by Aaron Bevan just outside the back entrance of East Croydon station in Caithness Walk.
Though cooler thank goodness, still relatively steamy so was grateful for the fierce aircon in the room where we had an awayday sort of thing for our new leadership group.
Not completely mind numbingly dull and there was a free buffet with all my favourite things - sandwiches, crisps, Chinese rolls and dessert in the form of lemon tart and mini Victoria sponges. I stuffed my face obviously.