A trace of a sign for Marco Polo House - nice mid-century vibe with that font - Croydon full of architecture from that era, an acquired taste. The whole building where we had our awayday needed a fair bit of TLC.

12 September 2023
Croydon, Surrey
12th September 2023 12th Sep 23

Boxplayer

From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Dave ace
Nice street shot. I like how bricks of the sidewalk and the planter tie connect to the daker ones of the wall. Nicely composed.
September 13th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Interesting contrast of blocks of concrete and bricks.
September 13th, 2023  
