Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2020
Trace
A trace of a sign for Marco Polo House - nice mid-century vibe with that font - Croydon full of architecture from that era, an acquired taste. The whole building where we had our awayday needed a fair bit of TLC.
Stand Tall for Crisis
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2023/2023-09-12
12 September 2023
Croydon, Surrey
12th September 2023
12th Sep 23
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
7596
photos
164
followers
186
following
553% complete
View this month »
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
Latest from all albums
2018
251
252
2019
253
254
2020
255
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
2
Album
The odd extra
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
12th September 2023 10:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sign
,
mid-century
,
font
,
ghost sign
Dave
ace
Nice street shot. I like how bricks of the sidewalk and the planter tie connect to the daker ones of the wall. Nicely composed.
September 13th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Interesting contrast of blocks of concrete and bricks.
September 13th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close