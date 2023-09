Based on the life of famous 1920s nightclub owner Kate Meyrick whose clubs were referred to in a newspaper article as shrines of gaiety.Slightly disjointed narrative that seemed a bit hard to always follow but more often than not a very good read about a hectic post-WW1 London - full of over-privileged 'bright young things' and characters inhabiting a cruel underworld of crime and police corruption - but all basically traumatised by the most terrible of wars.Breakfast smorgasbord https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2023/2023-09-09 9 September 2023Walthamstow E17