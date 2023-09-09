Previous
Smorgasbord breakfast by boxplayer
Smorgasbord breakfast

The sun is already beating down on my rather random breakfast of toast with assorted toppings, watermelon and cherry tomatoes. The hottest day of the year going over 30 degrees. The garden spiders have officially taken over the world - I tried to count them but lost count.

Had thought to go for a cycle but as the temperature still seemed to climb after our mozzarella salad lunch I decided against it. Did more Jordan prep, assembled a courgette and aubergine tray bake for later and finished my library book.

Mum was braver and went to the Muswell Hill festival, sitting and watching music and getting herself a salmon bagel. She's back home now - hope she's not too dehydrated - she did bring water with her thank goodness.

Going to try and watch Tenet tonight though not sure I'm in the mood for a rambling hours-long Christopher Nolan.

Terrible earthquake reported in Morocco

Shrines of Gaiety https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2023-09-09

