Previous
Crossing the road by boxplayer
253 / 365

Crossing the road

Nice late afternoon light when I came out of the tube station. Another scorcher and hopefully the last as temps start to come down from tomorrow. Another UK record broken today - the most number of days at 30 degrees in September or something.

Chill-out morning and a new ceilidh band class in the afternoon. Regular tutor wasn't able to make it, but we learned Lochaber Badger with Fred instead - all very jolly.

Baked potatoes this eve with cottage cheese and a Hitchcock film. Tenet yesterday evening was the most thrilling film I've watched where I was simultaneously on the edge of my seat and clueless as to what was going on - some saving of the earth or other.

10 September 2023
Walthamstow E17
10th September 2023 10th Sep 23

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
69% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Nice traffic free road. Temperature has dropped here today.
September 10th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise