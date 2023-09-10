Crossing the road

Nice late afternoon light when I came out of the tube station. Another scorcher and hopefully the last as temps start to come down from tomorrow. Another UK record broken today - the most number of days at 30 degrees in September or something.



Chill-out morning and a new ceilidh band class in the afternoon. Regular tutor wasn't able to make it, but we learned Lochaber Badger with Fred instead - all very jolly.



Baked potatoes this eve with cottage cheese and a Hitchcock film. Tenet yesterday evening was the most thrilling film I've watched where I was simultaneously on the edge of my seat and clueless as to what was going on - some saving of the earth or other.



10 September 2023

Walthamstow E17