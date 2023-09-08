Previous
Celebrating by the lily pond

F had his graduation ceremony today and we joined him to celebrate. He did really well and also garnered several prizes for best this and that.

Another hot day though more sweltering than blazing as there was some light cloud. M and I went off to the gallery before leaving for home. I read in the garden putting off decisions about what to wear. A loose linen dress of course. And found a card and a bottle of champagne for the clever boy.

Got out of the house in good time to catch the overground to Kew - wonderfully air-conditioned. Met S on the platform the other end walking to the gardens via the bookshop and swish shoe and accessories shop outside the station where Dave finally bought me the Roka bag Christmas present he owed me.

At Kew, we joined the people milling outside a door before entering for the official bits - speeches, presentations etc. After, we grabbed tea and little cakes and sat outside by the lily pond in the afternoon warmth. F finally joined us after his photo shoot and produced a bottle of prosecco.

As Dave was going on to his 50th anniversary school reunion, I wanted to make sure he had food in his stomach, not just little cakes and prosecco so we all went on to The Botanist on the Green.

As it was Fizz Friday apparently, I treated us, S and the graduate to a bottle of Veuve Cliquot. F then naughtily paid for the food - a pleasant chickpea, broccoli and pomegranate salad which initially the barwoman thought wasn't on any more, but somehow the chef found enough for four portions. Mine came with the extra of an oddly deep fried crab.

Dave ran off to his school reunion, F to his student party and S and I got the train home.

8 September 2023
Kew Gardens
Issi Bannerman ace
Sounds like a great day was had by all! Congratulations all round.
September 9th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Well done F
September 9th, 2023  
Kathy A ace
Congratulations to F
September 9th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Cheers.
September 9th, 2023  
