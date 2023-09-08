First day at school

50 years ago on Sunday, Dave started at Marylebone Grammar School. Hence the special school reunion he went to this evening.
Original photo taken 10 September 1973 at the Brunswick Centre near Russell Square.
And another anniversary - a year ago the Queen died. What a strange day that was - my photo of where I was when I got the first news alert on my phone about doctors being 'concerned' about the Queen's health - I somehow knew then that something unprecedented had happened and the rest of the day was just spent hoping I was wrong https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2022-09-08