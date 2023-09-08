Previous
First day at school by boxplayer
First day at school

50 years ago on Sunday, Dave started at Marylebone Grammar School. Hence the special school reunion he went to this evening.

Original photo taken 10 September 1973 at the Brunswick Centre near Russell Square.

And another anniversary - a year ago the Queen died. What a strange day that was - my photo of where I was when I got the first news alert on my phone about doctors being 'concerned' about the Queen's health - I somehow knew then that something unprecedented had happened and the rest of the day was just spent hoping I was wrong https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2022-09-08

Celebrating by the lily pond https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2023/2023-09-08

8 September 2023
Kew, Surrey
8th September 2023 8th Sep 23

Issi Bannerman
Oh, super!
September 9th, 2023  
Dawn
How fabulous
September 9th, 2023  
Susan Wakely
So grown up with the briefcase rather than a satchel.
September 9th, 2023  
