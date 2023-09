Morning haze

A hazy autumn heatwave morning. Walking through the parks to the office. Nice to be in the air conned environment. Mum decided to stay in rather than meet M and Ian - it was due to be 30 degrees after all.



Folk session this evening and it was still sweltering - I was dripping after playing a fast tune. A good turnout and good tunes and on returning, M and Ian walked in just after us so we had tea and chatted.



7 September 2023

St James's Park SW1