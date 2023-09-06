Previous
Snakes and ladders by boxplayer
249 / 365

Snakes and ladders

The bollard yarn bombers of Walthamstow strike again. As I cycled to Zumba.

Another scorcher so mum didn't feel like going to the cinema as mooted. After Zumba I spent most of the afternoon in the garden - reading over lunch and then scouring all the literature I've been sent over the last few weeks on Jordan so I can make a list of the things we still need to do.

After a healthy watermelon and feta salad for lunch, I continued the theme by preparing a tuna nicoise for supper. I'd been logging my food all day in preparation for this evening's first weight management Zoom class the doctor had referred me to.

As it turned out, the moderator had serious tech issues and the class was cancelled. And Dave and I had an argument - now made up but not the evening I was expecting.

6 September 2023
Walthamstow E17
6th September 2023 6th Sep 23

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
68% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Pat Knowles ace
That’s so clever, I’m in awe of the talent!
September 6th, 2023  
Agnes ace
Very creative
September 6th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
I love the yarn bombers when they appear in random places :)
September 6th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Fun!
September 6th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Cute!
September 6th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
This one looks so good. Such creative people out there.
September 6th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
This is a brilliant one!
September 6th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
How amazing, something to cheer everyone’s day
September 6th, 2023  
FunnyFace
The effort folk put in is amazing, I wish there were more people doing things like this, what a great world it would be!
Sorry your eve didn't go as planned, but exciting over the upcoming trip!
September 6th, 2023  
Lesley ace
Oh this is excellent
September 6th, 2023  
Juan B. ace
It seems not to be a hazardous snake
September 6th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise