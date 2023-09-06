Snakes and ladders

The bollard yarn bombers of Walthamstow strike again. As I cycled to Zumba.



Another scorcher so mum didn't feel like going to the cinema as mooted. After Zumba I spent most of the afternoon in the garden - reading over lunch and then scouring all the literature I've been sent over the last few weeks on Jordan so I can make a list of the things we still need to do.



After a healthy watermelon and feta salad for lunch, I continued the theme by preparing a tuna nicoise for supper. I'd been logging my food all day in preparation for this evening's first weight management Zoom class the doctor had referred me to.



As it turned out, the moderator had serious tech issues and the class was cancelled. And Dave and I had an argument - now made up but not the evening I was expecting.



6 September 2023

Walthamstow E17