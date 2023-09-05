Bubbles

Looks like this pretty dish given to us years ago has bubbles trapped in it.



Restless night with the heat and a helicopter buzzing at 3ish. Another working from home day as mum had stayed over. M and Ian went out for a day out and I put mum in an Uber.



What I thought was the smoke alarm started beeping, but turned out to be the carbon monoxide detector which I realised, having taken it down to look at was a year past its replace-by date - hence the beeping. A quick visit to Argos for a new one.



Though we were a bit bemused as to how to disable the old one, it being one of those inbuilt battery things. Seems to have stopped now so maybe I'll put it out for the recycling like any other battery.



Another scorcher of a day and I sheltered under the parasol again for lunch in the garden.



5 September 2023

Walthamstow