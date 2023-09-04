Previous
Cava and kebab by boxplayer
247 / 365

Cava and kebab

M and Ian at the dinner table while we drink cava and enjoy the Turkish takeaway.

Working from home on the first day of our little heatwave - going to be fully sunny and in the late 20s for a week.

Cycled to Zumba and back, eating lunch in the garden under the parasol squinting at the laptop. M and Ian arrived late afternoon, left bags and went for a walk.

Mum arrived not long after. Luckily I remembered just in time that her normal bus stop was closed because of the long term roadworks and luckily she'd brought her iPhone with her. I was able to contact her to let her know to get off the bus stop before where I met her. She'd got very hot on the bus and the extra minute or so of walk in the heat wasn't great. But she rested in the cool sitting room with water while I finished working.

Got a takeaway from Yasar's Kitchen sitting by the open back door chasing out the flies, mozzies and spiders that wandered in.

4 September 2023
Walthamstow E17
4th September 2023 4th Sep 23

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
67% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Bill Davidson
Sounds like a lovely day.
September 5th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A nice image
September 5th, 2023  
Wylie ace
Sounds lovely, though I've never tried Cava.
September 5th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
Turkish.....never eaten it, sounds intriguing!
September 5th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Good shot
September 5th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Tasty. Not so sure about the cava though.
September 5th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise