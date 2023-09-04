Cava and kebab

M and Ian at the dinner table while we drink cava and enjoy the Turkish takeaway.



Working from home on the first day of our little heatwave - going to be fully sunny and in the late 20s for a week.



Cycled to Zumba and back, eating lunch in the garden under the parasol squinting at the laptop. M and Ian arrived late afternoon, left bags and went for a walk.



Mum arrived not long after. Luckily I remembered just in time that her normal bus stop was closed because of the long term roadworks and luckily she'd brought her iPhone with her. I was able to contact her to let her know to get off the bus stop before where I met her. She'd got very hot on the bus and the extra minute or so of walk in the heat wasn't great. But she rested in the cool sitting room with water while I finished working.



Got a takeaway from Yasar's Kitchen sitting by the open back door chasing out the flies, mozzies and spiders that wandered in.



4 September 2023

Walthamstow E17