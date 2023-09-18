Clematis

Another view of the clematis after a bit of rain. Thanks all for the faves and lovely comments on yesterday's puddle image - one advantage of the downpours - photo opps.



Went to bed slightly fretful - expecting the predicted thunderstorms. They arrived in the early hours and though the rain was quite heavy for a time, the thunder and lightning never came particularly close. Still a restless night.



It was supposed to be quite stormy again today but we didn't get anything much more than brooding but fast moving clouds and the odd bit of spitting rain. Worked from home.



18 September 2023

Walthamstow E17