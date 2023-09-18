Previous
Clematis by boxplayer
261 / 365

Clematis

Another view of the clematis after a bit of rain. Thanks all for the faves and lovely comments on yesterday's puddle image - one advantage of the downpours - photo opps.

Went to bed slightly fretful - expecting the predicted thunderstorms. They arrived in the early hours and though the rain was quite heavy for a time, the thunder and lightning never came particularly close. Still a restless night.

It was supposed to be quite stormy again today but we didn't get anything much more than brooding but fast moving clouds and the odd bit of spitting rain. Worked from home.

18 September 2023
Walthamstow E17
18th September 2023 18th Sep 23

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
71% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise