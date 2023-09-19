Sign up
Previous
262 / 365
One of those days
When you don't leave the house. Shouldn't happen but was working from home and had meetings galore. All I could do was listen to the not-insignificant gale blowing everything about outside. My Moomin bottle for on-hand hydration.
19 September 2023
Walthamstow E17
19th September 2023
19th Sep 23
1
0
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
7606
photos
166
followers
185
following
Views
6
6
Comments
1
1
Album
365 2023
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
19th September 2023 4:14pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
book
,
notebook
,
water
,
work
,
bottle
,
list
,
water bottle
,
moomin
Pat Knowles
ace
That’s a Moomin bottle, I learn something everyday!
September 19th, 2023
