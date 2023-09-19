Previous
One of those days by boxplayer
One of those days

When you don't leave the house. Shouldn't happen but was working from home and had meetings galore. All I could do was listen to the not-insignificant gale blowing everything about outside. My Moomin bottle for on-hand hydration.

19 September 2023
Walthamstow E17
Boxplayer

@boxplayer
Pat Knowles ace
That’s a Moomin bottle, I learn something everyday!
September 19th, 2023  
