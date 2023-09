Before the deluge

Actually some blue skies and sunshine before this afternoon's heavy rain - part of Storm Nigel I think.



Took advantage of the mild start to the day to cycle to the high street to pick up odds and ends and travel money - found some linen shirts also which was useful. Late breakfast back at home and a start on gathering stuff to pack, while watching the clouds gather and the rain start to fall.



20 September 2023

Walthamstow E17