Tamsin Elliott and Tarek Elazhary

With guest percussionist Ricardo do Noronha. Tamsin is from the UK and Tarek from Egypt. A marvellous concert of their ongoing collaboration making connections and beautiful musical fusions between English and Arabic traditions. Tamsin has even had one of her accordions tuned to quarter tones to be able to play the scale unique to Tarek's region. A clip from the artist's YouTube https://youtu.be/McxQFD3bekc?si=U7gyXoHB5gw7LemR
Worked from home and also did some holiday admin. A lovely bright day, if noticeably cooler, after yesterday's deluge apart from a couple of showers. A particularly heavy downpour at 7ish accompanied by thunder and lightning decided us on driving - I had intended to cycle - to the gig.
As we came out at 10.30, relieved of our masks, it was cool, damp, and smelled suddenly of autumn - so odd after the heatwave of barely a week ago.