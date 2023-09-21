Previous
Tamsin Elliott and Tarek Elazhary by boxplayer
264 / 365

Tamsin Elliott and Tarek Elazhary

With guest percussionist Ricardo do Noronha. Tamsin is from the UK and Tarek from Egypt. A marvellous concert of their ongoing collaboration making connections and beautiful musical fusions between English and Arabic traditions. Tamsin has even had one of her accordions tuned to quarter tones to be able to play the scale unique to Tarek's region. A clip from the artist's YouTube https://youtu.be/McxQFD3bekc?si=U7gyXoHB5gw7LemR

Worked from home and also did some holiday admin. A lovely bright day, if noticeably cooler, after yesterday's deluge apart from a couple of showers. A particularly heavy downpour at 7ish accompanied by thunder and lightning decided us on driving - I had intended to cycle - to the gig.

As we came out at 10.30, relieved of our masks, it was cool, damp, and smelled suddenly of autumn - so odd after the heatwave of barely a week ago.

Handless https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2023-09-21

21 September 2023
Walthamstow E17
21st September 2023 21st Sep 23

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
72% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

MONTSERRAT
Intéressant 👍
September 22nd, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
Wow, sounds like a fabulous concert.
September 22nd, 2023  
Suzanne ace
I would have liked to have been there! Great shot
September 22nd, 2023  
haskar ace
It looks very inviting. You certainly had a wonderful evening.
September 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise