Previous
Photo 2025
Handless
A old monument in St Mary's church in the village at this evening's concert lit up by candle light.
Tamsin Elliott and Tarek Elazhary
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2023/2023-09-21
21 September 2023
Walthamstow E17
21st September 2023
21st Sep 23
1
0
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
7610
photos
165
followers
184
following
554% complete
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2023
260
261
262
2024
263
2025
264
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
The odd extra
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
21st September 2023 9:04pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
statue
,
sculpture
,
monument
,
damaged
,
handless
Issi Bannerman
ace
Nice image of the handless monument.
September 22nd, 2023
