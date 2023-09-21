Previous
Handless by boxplayer
Handless

A old monument in St Mary's church in the village at this evening's concert lit up by candle light.

Tamsin Elliott and Tarek Elazhary https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2023/2023-09-21

21 September 2023
Walthamstow E17
Issi Bannerman ace
Nice image of the handless monument.
September 22nd, 2023  
