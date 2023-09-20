Previous
Alexandria - Past Present and Future
Alexandria - Past Present and Future

A quick interesting read about the history of Alexandria from its creation in 331BCE through the various periods of domination by different groups, Greeks, Arabs, Ottomans, the British, and on to its current state as an Egyptian city.

20 September 2023
Walthamstow E17
