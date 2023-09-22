Rain rain go away

Another heavy shower today, but it didn't last long.



Last work day for a week so was busy tieing up ends and handing over. Out at lunchtime to get shopping in for my sister who's staying while we're away. Treated myself to a sushi lunch.



Didn't finish work till gone 6.30 and then had to pack, Dave sorting out bed linen for my sister. A late supper coming of halloumi peppers.



Walthamstow E17