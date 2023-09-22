Previous
Rain rain go away by boxplayer
265 / 365

Rain rain go away

Another heavy shower today, but it didn't last long.

Last work day for a week so was busy tieing up ends and handing over. Out at lunchtime to get shopping in for my sister who's staying while we're away. Treated myself to a sushi lunch.

Didn't finish work till gone 6.30 and then had to pack, Dave sorting out bed linen for my sister. A late supper coming of halloumi peppers.

22 September 2023
Walthamstow E17
22nd September 2023 22nd Sep 23

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Tia ace
Love this! I lived in Walthamstow as a child and young adult. Lots of memories of the river Lea and Lloyds Park. Haven’t been back for many years.
September 22nd, 2023  
Dawn ace
A lovely image
September 22nd, 2023  
Boxplayer ace
@tiaj1402 excellent! I lived in Winns Terrace next to the park for years!
September 22nd, 2023  
