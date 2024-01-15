Sign up
Previous
Photo 2081
Oryx and Crake
Excellent first part of Margaret Atwood's dystopian Maddaddam trilogy - which I hunted down having read the second in the series last year
https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2023-05-29
Squirrel up a tree
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-01-15
15 January 2024
Walthamstow E17
15th January 2024
15th Jan 24
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
7844
photos
166
followers
189
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
The odd extra
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
15th January 2024 9:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
book
,
novel
,
bookmark
,
margaret atwood
,
read books
