Oryx and Crake by boxplayer
Photo 2081

Oryx and Crake

Excellent first part of Margaret Atwood's dystopian Maddaddam trilogy - which I hunted down having read the second in the series last year https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2023-05-29

15 January 2024
Walthamstow E17
Boxplayer

