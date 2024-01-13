Sign up
Photo 2080
Plough Stables
A remnant of when this presumably was a mews where they kept the horses. The building next door was the Plough pub for a while but is now closed.
Seven Sisters street scene
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-01-13
13 January 2024
Finsbury Park N7
13th January 2024
13th Jan 24
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
7841
photos
166
followers
189
following
569% complete
2073
2074
2075
2076
2077
2078
2079
2080
8
9
10
2079
11
12
13
2080
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
The odd extra
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
13th January 2024 12:17pm
sign
street
ghost sign
mews
Susan Wakely
ace
Interesting feature of a time gone by.
January 13th, 2024
