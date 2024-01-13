Previous
Plough Stables by boxplayer
Plough Stables

A remnant of when this presumably was a mews where they kept the horses. The building next door was the Plough pub for a while but is now closed.

13 January 2024
Finsbury Park N7
Susan Wakely ace
Interesting feature of a time gone by.
