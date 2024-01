Driving back from mum's. Drove over for a brief visit, mindful of my lingering cold, to bring her some more laxative sachets and prunes - suspect she's been eating too much rubbish recently - a bit like all of us at this time of year.A chilled out afternoon backing up photos and watching Hugh Grant in The Rewrite - mildly entertaining. Easy supper of baked potatoes tonight.Plough Stables https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2024-01-13 13 January 2024Finsbury Park N4