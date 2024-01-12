Previous
Winter lights by boxplayer
Winter lights

Tea lights and reflections from our fairy lights on the glass coffee table.

Thanks for all your good wishes. Cold was a little worse but not much this morning - apparently I was doing a lot of snoring last night. It's mainly the sore throat that's aggravating. Worked very gently from home first in bed than migrating to the sofa.

Finished early so I could just take it easy - a bit of photo work, rewatching Desperately Seeking Susan, accordion practice and cooking comfort food of homemade chips, fishfingers and crispy kale. Watched Sing 2 which despite lacklustre reviews was very entertaining.

12 January 2024
Walthamstow E17
Dave ace
Beautiful
January 12th, 2024  
Babs ace
Looks very relaxing. Hope you feel better soon.
January 12th, 2024  
KazzaMazoo
Nicely captured.
January 12th, 2024  
