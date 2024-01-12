Winter lights

Tea lights and reflections from our fairy lights on the glass coffee table.



Thanks for all your good wishes. Cold was a little worse but not much this morning - apparently I was doing a lot of snoring last night. It's mainly the sore throat that's aggravating. Worked very gently from home first in bed than migrating to the sofa.



Finished early so I could just take it easy - a bit of photo work, rewatching Desperately Seeking Susan, accordion practice and cooking comfort food of homemade chips, fishfingers and crispy kale. Watched Sing 2 which despite lacklustre reviews was very entertaining.



12 January 2024

Walthamstow E17