Faded bauble

Slightly out-of-focus and past its best. Has been hanging off our arbour for years - found in the garden probably.



Day started off oddly when I found that my mum had left me a voicemail at 3.20am - the voicemail luckily said it wasn't urgent and that she'd speak to me later. So I presumed she'd got confused as to what time it was.



And that proved to be the case - she'd also phoned a friend at the same time who luckily had been up. How we all laughed. Mum's definitely getting a little more confused alas though it's not uncommon when she's not feeling great. And she's also obsessing about her passport having expired - I've said I'll phone the embassy about how we can get it renewed next week.



Cycled to the farmers' market and Lidl for top-up shopping and extra bits for my mum from Holland and Barrett. Quiet rest of the day reading, photos and watching stupid men behaving badly but learn how to behave by the end film Role Models.



Just about to put a huge tray of roots to bake in the oven - Hugh's Rooty Spelt Bake - although with freekeh rather than spelt as that's all we've got. And will probably finish watching the documentary about disco music - excellent.



14 January 2024

Walthamstow E17