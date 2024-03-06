Previous
Orkney Vibes sketchbook by boxplayer
The prize I won from the raffle as part of the fundraising marathon online event the other week https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2024-02-24. A rather lovely sketchbook with a Nepalese silk cover handmade in Orkney.

6 March 2024
Walthamstow E17
March 6th, 2024  
