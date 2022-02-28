Previous
Next
Welcome by briaan
203 / 365

Welcome

Our apartment building (Dock 5) has beautiful flowers displayed in the lobby. These are changed every week. Thank for your feedback.
28th February 2022 28th Feb 22

Brian

ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
55% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kitty Hawke ace
Lovely colourful flowers....and nicely arranged too.
February 28th, 2022  
Ethel ace
A cheery welcome
February 28th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise