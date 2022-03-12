Previous
Torquay Surf Beach by briaan
Torquay Surf Beach

https://torquaylife.com.au/
Taking a break in this part of Victoria, Australia. For the surfing world, famous for Bell's Beach. Thank you for your feedback.
12th March 2022

Brian

@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
