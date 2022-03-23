Previous
Old Cathedral by briaan
Old Cathedral

St James Old Cathedral was the first Anglican church built in Melbourne, Victoria Australia. 1839.
https://www.sjoc.org.au/
Brian

@briaan
Lou Ann ace
What a gorgeous building, oh my. I’m sure it has a stunning interior, as well.
March 23rd, 2022  
