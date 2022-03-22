Previous
Bolte Bridge by briaan
Bolte Bridge

The Bolte Bridge is a large twin Cantilever bridge in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. It spans the Yarra River and Victoria Harbour in the Docklands.
https://www.onlymelbourne.com.au/bolte-bridge
Thanks for your feedback on previous photos.
22nd March 2022

Brian

I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
