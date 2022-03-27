Previous
Ringwood Lake by briaan
230 / 365

Ringwood Lake

Today I discovered Ringwood Lake Park. Ringwood is a suburb of Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. A warm autumn day. I am puzzled about the sky colours. Any ideas? Thank you for feedback on previous images.
27th March 2022 27th Mar 22

Photo Details

