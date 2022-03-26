Sign up
229 / 365
Lines and shadows
My observant wife, Judy noticed how the lines and shadows interact at these homes. Thanks for your feedback on previous images.
26th March 2022
26th Mar 22
Brian
ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
Maggiemae
ace
This must be an Australian city - well loved architecture!
March 26th, 2022
