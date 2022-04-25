Previous
Ferry in Victoria Harbour by briaan
259 / 365

Ferry in Victoria Harbour

This photo was taken from the 7th floor garden of our apartment building. Caught the dusk sun giving the splash of colour. Canon 5D MkIII with Canon 70-200mm f2.8 L Zoom. Location - Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
25th April 2022 25th Apr 22

Brian

@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
Photo Details

