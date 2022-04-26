Previous
Golden Light by briaan
Golden Light

A calm cool morning along the Maribyrnong River, Flemington, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. Reflections of houses with an ininterrupted view of the Flemington Racecourse.
https://www.progroupracing.com.au/australian-racecourses/flemington-racecourse
26th April 2022 26th Apr 22

Brian

@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
