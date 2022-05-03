Previous
Bridge by briaan
267 / 365

Bridge

My wife, Judy took this sunset image from our 25th floor apartment bedroom. iPhoneXS. I was occupied today with our younger son, James. Family is everything.
3rd May 2022 3rd May 22

Brian

@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
