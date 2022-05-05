Previous
Clouds by briaan
269 / 365

Clouds

Clouds fascinate me. This image was taken from the 7th floor of our apartment building. Looking north west, the clouds movement was amazing. Victoria Harbour, Docklands, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia.
5th May 2022 5th May 22

Brian

@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
Lou Ann ace
This is especially great on black. Your view is wonderful from every floor of your apartment building.
May 6th, 2022  
