Perspective by briaan
273 / 365

Perspective

Looking up during a walk I had to capture this image without doing perspective adjustments. I love the different shapes and angles alongside the curved building on the right.
9th May 2022 9th May 22

Brian

@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
