Rural Artistry by briaan
Rural Artistry

Today Judy and I enjoyed a beautiful lunch at Merricks Gen Wine Store. Excellent service and food of Master Chef standard. I admired the artistry of a local farmer to create the 'tractor'. HDR7 -> Photomatix Pro -> LRC -> PS
19th May 2022 19th May 22

Brian

@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
Lou Ann ace
I love that antique electric bicycle. Wonderful composition also.
May 19th, 2022  
