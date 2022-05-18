Previous
Light House by briaan
282 / 365

Light House

Cape Schanck is on the south coast of Mornington Peninsula, Victoria, Australia. A windy rainy day.
18th May 2022

Brian

ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
Lou Ann ace
What a beautiful lighthouse. Lovely sky as well!
May 18th, 2022  
