Reflections by briaan
287 / 365

Reflections

Apartment buildings reflected in the waters of Victoria Harbour, Docklands, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. HDR7. This image was taken about an hour before sunset.
23rd May 2022 23rd May 22

Brian

I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
Lou Ann ace
Fabulous reflections and such gorgeous, deep color in this.
May 23rd, 2022  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Beautiful reflections
May 23rd, 2022  
