Previous
Next
Lens test - 150 mm by briaan
294 / 365

Lens test - 150 mm

Today, I tested my second hand Sigma 150-600 mm DG Sport Zoom lens. The Bolte Bridge is in the background, the 2 columns below which are 2 ferries. Victoria Harbour, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. HDR7->Photomatix Pro->LR->PS
30th May 2022 30th May 22

Brian

ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
80% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise