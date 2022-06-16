Previous
Next
25th floor view by briaan
311 / 365

25th floor view

We are spoilt with this westerly view from our apartment on the 25th floor of a 30 storey building. iPhoneXS ->LRC->PS
16th June 2022 16th Jun 22

Brian

ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
85% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise