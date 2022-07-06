Previous
What? by briaan
331 / 365

What?

Tonight's sunset was exceptional. My wife Judy observed the line of cloud joining the building lines. I did not see that through the view finder. Of course, the scene was changing rapidly.
6th July 2022 6th Jul 22

Brian

ace
@briaan
90% complete

Photo Details

Kitty Hawke ace
How very lovely......such a beautiful view and colours.
July 6th, 2022  
