Feeding time by briaan
Feeding time

Pelicans are a protected species in Australia. People are not meant to feed them. At the San Remo jetty, there is an organisation approved to feed them fish heads and tails from the nearby fishermens cooperative.
20th July 2022 20th Jul 22

Brian

