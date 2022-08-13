Previous
Marina by briaan
Photo 369

Marina

Looking down the River Yarra towards the Bolte Bridge, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia.
13th August 2022 13th Aug 22

Brian

ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
101% complete

Photo Details

