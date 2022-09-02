Previous
Cygnets by briaan
Cygnets

Today I observed the water birds on Albert Park Lake, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. I am looking for a caption for this picture. A family of 5.
2nd September 2022 2nd Sep 22

Brian

@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
Merrelyn ace
Sweet capture.
September 2nd, 2022  
