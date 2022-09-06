Sign up
Photo 393
Dawn reflections
Looking East across Victoria Harbour, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. In the hour following dawn, the light was so soft.
6th September 2022
6th Sep 22
1
0
Brian
ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
Raymond
Lovely light!
September 6th, 2022
