Dawn reflections by briaan
Dawn reflections

Looking East across Victoria Harbour, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. In the hour following dawn, the light was so soft.
6th September 2022 6th Sep 22

Brian

I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
Raymond
Lovely light!
September 6th, 2022  
