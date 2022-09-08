Previous
River Cruise by briaan
River Cruise

Cruising downstream along the River Yarra, this gives passengers the water view of the city of Melbourne, Victoria, Australia.
8th September 2022 8th Sep 22

Brian

@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
Photo Details

