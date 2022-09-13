Previous
Light House by briaan
Photo 400

Light House

Viewed from the Point Lonsdale Pier, the light house warns ships of the coastline. The entry to Port Phillip Bay is notorious.

https://lighthouses.org.au/vic/point-lonsdale-lighthouse/
13th September 2022 13th Sep 22

Brian

briaan
I am retired and love photography.
