Photo 400
Light House
Viewed from the Point Lonsdale Pier, the light house warns ships of the coastline. The entry to Port Phillip Bay is notorious.
https://lighthouses.org.au/vic/point-lonsdale-lighthouse/
13th September 2022
13th Sep 22
Brian
ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
13th September 2022 2:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
