Previous
Next
Parrot by briaan
Photo 402

Parrot

This beautiful parrot is in an aviary at our resort in Torquay. I do not know what kind of parrot this is. I love the muted colours in the plumage. Thanks for viewing.
15th September 2022 15th Sep 22

Brian

ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
110% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise